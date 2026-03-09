I did some math and came up with only 1.4% greener for me because I’m willing to give up plastic straws in favor of paper straws but DQ and other places keep giving me plastic ones. 😩
Are you saying that the “long con” finally paid off?
Judging from my bank account, not yet.
Same percentage pay increase our hosts received.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
I did some math and came up with only 1.4% greener for me because I’m willing to give up plastic straws in favor of paper straws but DQ and other places keep giving me plastic ones. 😩
Are you saying that the “long con” finally paid off?
Judging from my bank account, not yet.
Same percentage pay increase our hosts received.