Babesleaga Group AC : Week 1 : Results and Standings

Some more interruptions but we got the week in. Hopefully our troubles are behind us.

Results

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Marilu Henner1 – 0 – 08484.002984.00-29.00
Valerie Bertinelli1 – 0 – 07676.003076.00-30.00
Meredith Baxter1 – 0 – 07373.003073.00-30.00
Elizabeth Berkley1 – 0 – 06666.002866.00-28.00
Nancy McKeon0 – 1 – 03030.007330.00-73.00
Judy Landers0 – 1 – 03030.007630.00-76.00
Suzanne Somers0 – 1 – 02929.008429.00-84.00
Judith Light0 – 1 – 02828.006628.00-66.00

Week 2

  • 10:00 am Judy Landers vs Marilu Henner
  • 2:00 pm Elizabeth Berkley vs Suzanne Somers
  • 6:00 pm Varlerie Bertinelli vs Nancy McKeon
  • 8:00 pm Judith Light vs Meredith Baxter

