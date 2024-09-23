Babesleaga Group AC : Week 1 : Results and Standings

Some more interruptions but we got the week in. Hopefully our troubles are behind us.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Marilu Henner
|1 – 0 – 0
|84
|84.00
|29
|84.00-29.00
|Valerie Bertinelli
|1 – 0 – 0
|76
|76.00
|30
|76.00-30.00
|Meredith Baxter
|1 – 0 – 0
|73
|73.00
|30
|73.00-30.00
|Elizabeth Berkley
|1 – 0 – 0
|66
|66.00
|28
|66.00-28.00
|Nancy McKeon
|0 – 1 – 0
|30
|30.00
|73
|30.00-73.00
|Judy Landers
|0 – 1 – 0
|30
|30.00
|76
|30.00-76.00
|Suzanne Somers
|0 – 1 – 0
|29
|29.00
|84
|29.00-84.00
|Judith Light
|0 – 1 – 0
|28
|28.00
|66
|28.00-66.00
Week 2
- 10:00 am Judy Landers vs Marilu Henner
- 2:00 pm Elizabeth Berkley vs Suzanne Somers
- 6:00 pm Varlerie Bertinelli vs Nancy McKeon
- 8:00 pm Judith Light vs Meredith Baxter
Too bad you didn’t include Audrey Landers in this heat … the Lander’s sisters would have been an interesting vote.