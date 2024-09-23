Babesleaga Group AC : Week 1 : Results and Standings

Some more interruptions but we got the week in. Hopefully our troubles are behind us.

Results

Standings

Contestants Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Marilu Henner 1 – 0 – 0 84 84.00 29 84.00-29.00 Valerie Bertinelli 1 – 0 – 0 76 76.00 30 76.00-30.00 Meredith Baxter 1 – 0 – 0 73 73.00 30 73.00-30.00 Elizabeth Berkley 1 – 0 – 0 66 66.00 28 66.00-28.00 Nancy McKeon 0 – 1 – 0 30 30.00 73 30.00-73.00 Judy Landers 0 – 1 – 0 30 30.00 76 30.00-76.00 Suzanne Somers 0 – 1 – 0 29 29.00 84 29.00-84.00 Judith Light 0 – 1 – 0 28 28.00 66 28.00-66.00

Week 2

10:00 am Judy Landers vs Marilu Henner

2:00 pm Elizabeth Berkley vs Suzanne Somers

6:00 pm Varlerie Bertinelli vs Nancy McKeon

8:00 pm Judith Light vs Meredith Baxter

