Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 10 September 2024, 10:00 am
The Hemorrhoidmobile.
Why Mel got relegated to the diner…
What happens when a guy who built aircraft radomes gets laid off and finds work at a body shop…
Stealth speed trap in action…
“… And Mel’s Hot Dogs wins the race by a nose!”
I’m ashamed of myself.
That goes in the bun?
So, are you happy to see me?
Herbies brother Mel was deemed to have a face fit for radio.
One of two prototypes. The other was painted blue and sold to Pfizer.
Need I remind you, yet again, that it is actually sinful to put ketchup on a hot dog?
How about on a hot cat?
— A Haitian Illegal Immigrant
If the Wiener-mobile had a son.
Imagine how suggestive it would be with the hood open.
It would be pornoriffic!
I’d hate to get rear-ended by that.
That’s why all the cars are waiting down the street, even though there’s no stop light there.
Competition for the Toyota Priapus.
Walz’s Pinocchiomobile.
“A fender? I don’t even know her!”
“My fault. When I said ‘Turn right at the stop sign,’ I guess I should have said ‘Turn right after the stop sign’.”
Be on the lookout for a Hummer.
Those of you about to enter the crosswalk, don’t bend over!
Not a single Jimmy Durante reference.
10 20 3040 years ago there would have been plethora of Jimmy Durante references for this caption.
Dammit, Billy! I keep telling you Viagra is NOT a gasoline additive.