Welcome to IMAO — Now in Real Time! Posted by Oppo on 10 September 2024, 11:00 am When you read or comment, that’s actually happening! Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Even when daylight savings time gets here?
This is not a comment…
You are not reading this…
… or else you’d have to mail $2.00 to Walrus.
Does anyone really know what time it is?
Does anybody really know what time is?
If all comments are in real time, what happens when one gets moderated?
Oppo: Try here. Stop.
Bob B: What the hell am I looking at? When does this happen at IMAO?
Oppo: Now. You’re looking at now, sir. Everything that happens now, is happening now.
Bob B: What happened to then?
Oppo: We passed then.
Bob B: When?
Oppo: Just now. We’re at now now.
Bob B: Go back to then.
Oppo: When?
Bob B: Now.
Oppo: Now?
Bob B: Now.
Oppo: I can’t.
Bob B: Why?
Oppo: We missed it.
Bob B: When?
Oppo: Just now.
Bob B: When will then be now?
Oppo: Soon.
Bob B: How soon?
I prefer artificial time. It pisses off the progressives and gets the Karens demanding a manager.