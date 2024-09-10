Welcome to IMAO — Now in Real Time!

Posted by on

When you read or comment, that’s actually happening!

  4. Oppo: Try here. Stop.
    Bob B: What the hell am I looking at? When does this happen at IMAO?
    Oppo: Now. You’re looking at now, sir. Everything that happens now, is happening now.
    Bob B: What happened to then?
    Oppo: We passed then.
    Bob B: When?
    Oppo: Just now. We’re at now now.
    Bob B: Go back to then.
    Oppo: When?
    Bob B: Now.
    Oppo: Now?
    Bob B: Now.
    Oppo: I can’t.
    Bob B: Why?
    Oppo: We missed it.
    Bob B: When?
    Oppo: Just now.
    Bob B: When will then be now?
    Oppo: Soon.
    Bob B: How soon?

