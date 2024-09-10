Straight Line of the Day: Debate Prep for Tonight: …

  4. Advisor #1: “Well, Madam Vice President, we are launching a stealth plan to introduce LSD into everyone’s drinking water – they won’t know what’s happening for weeks!”
    Kamala: “That sounds extreme, even for me…”
    Advisor #2: “The other alternative, one that’s been poll-tested and verified to be 100% effective, would be to just tell the truth…”
    Kamala: {Cackling, eventually subsiding into a coughing fit}
    Advisor #3: “Drugs it is, then…”

  9. Advisor #1: “Now, let’s try our secret weapon one more time – when the opportunity comes, what are you going to say?”
    Kamala: “Don, it’s my turn, I’m talking now, unencumbered by what I said before…”
    Advisor #2: “That’s a little better, but you’ve got to stay on point and not wander away from the script…”
    Kamala: “Could I see a Venn diagram again?”
    Advisor #3: “I’m not sure that would help here – try it again…”
    Kamala: “Don, it’s my turn…”
    Advisors :(Yes!)
    Kamala:”…I am doing the talking here, because I am the one talking. Talking is important, without it there would be no talking, so by talking, we talk…”
    Advisors: “NOOOOOOOO!”

  12. Debate Prep for Kamala: 8 policy advisors, Trump impersonator, 3 debate advisors, 247 page binder of possible questions/ripostes/waffles, and a double dose of Adderall.

    Debate Prep for Trump: Big Mac, fries, large Diet Coke.

