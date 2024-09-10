You Think You Take Forecasts Seriously?

Here’s a dude who takes forecasts seriously.

Kim Jong Un executes 30 officials over floods in North Korea that killed 4,000: report

NY Post | 9/03/24 | Ronny Reyes

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered up to 30 officials to be executed over their alleged failure to prevent massive flooding and landslides in the summer that resulted in the deaths of some 4,000 people, according to South Korean media.

An official under Kim’s regime said between 20 and 30 leaders in North Korea had been charged with corruption and dereliction of duty, with the state sentencing them to capital punishment, TV Chosun reported.

“It has been determined that 20 to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month,” the official told the outlet.

Reports of the executions were not immediately verified by independent outlets.

The North Korean Central News Agency previously reported that Kim ordered authorities to “strictly punish” the officials after catastrophic flooding hit Chagang province in July, claiming about 4,000 lives and displacing more than 15,000 people.

The officials who were executed were not identified, but the report noted that Kang Bong-hoon, the Chagang province provincial party committee secretary since 2019, was among the leaders dismissed by Kim in an emergency meeting during the flooding disaster.