For Those, Like Me, Who Love Jargon

I’ve got about a dozen guitars, four nice acoustics and the rest electric, including Gibsons, Ibanez, even a Ric 12-string. But the Strat is my go-to axe for anything from soft ballads to country pickin’ to blues to rock-n-roll. The Ibanez is for slamming, the Les Paul is for Southern rock/blues, etc. but when I carry one guitar to a gig, it’s the Strat.

Now that said, I got annoyed by the single-coil hum/noise, so I retrofitted a full set of DiMarzio humbuckin’ Strat replacements, only lost a tiny bit of the very top end single-coil shimmer, and they’re totally silent even in a room where everybody else is getting 60 Hz buzz.

I love my Dobro, I play slide with alternate tunings, Usually G or E, it’s awesome. I have a hound-dog resonator it’s acoustic/electric.

I’ve had probably 20+ amps over my 60 years of playing electric guitar, and IMO nothing beats a Fender Twin Reverb for overall great sound and versatility. If you need to knock people over, get a Marshall, they’re loud and fun. But a Twin is the gold standard as far as I’m concerned.

However, classic tube Twins are heavy as hell. I have two of them and I can’t get them upstairs any more. So I got the newer Fender “ToneMaster” series Twin, weighs half as much and I did A/B sound tests against my tube Twins and you really cannot tell the difference. Fender engineers get major props for that product.