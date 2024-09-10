News You Can Use

… Not sure how.
The dye in Doritos can make mice transparent
Popular Science | Sep 5, 2024 | Lauren Leffer
… sometimes science is just stranger than fiction. A food dye that helps give certain sodas and snacks their hallmark orange hue renders mouse skin almost completely see-through in a reversible, potentially non-toxic research method that could transform medical and scientific imaging. Because of a counterintuitive fundamental physics principle, Tartrazine, also known as Yellow 5, can temporarily turn biological tissue transparent to the naked eye, as described in a study published September 5 in the journal Science.
