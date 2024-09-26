Don’t Be This Guy Either

Biden forgets he’s in NYC, tells world leaders ‘Welcome to Washington’ during speech in Manhattan

NY Post | 9/25/24 | Steven Nelson

President Biden forgot that he was speaking in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday and instead welcomed world leaders to Washington — making his latest staggering gaffe after being forced to end his campaign for a second term due to Democratic concerns about his mental acuity.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. Welcome to Washington,” Biden, 81, said at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel …

Biden spoke ahead of Zelensky at the Wednesday gathering.

The American leader called his counterpart “Mr. President” without using his surname — after Biden stunned attendees of the annual NATO summit in July, at which Biden introduced Zelensky as “President Putin,” making that error just hours before also calling Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”