Public Service Announcement: Don’t Be This Guy

OK, there are certain people who don’t understand how the real world works.
Alaska man charged with threatening to assassinate 6 Supreme Court justices
CBS| September 19, 2024 | Melissa Quinn
Panos Anastasiou, 76, is accused of sending more than 465 messages to the Supreme Court through an online portal, which included violent, racist, and homophobic rhetoric, according to court filings. Anastasiou allegedly threatened to assassinate, kidnap, torture, hang, behead and execute the justices, and encouraged other people to join him in committing acts of violence, the Justice Department said.
Wanted three square meals a day?
He heard he could get practically limitless amounts of Snickerdoodle Cookies in prison.
Hmmm, where is that Zzyzx fellow these days anyway?
Hiding out in a snow drift.
Heh.
He really came up short – he forgot to throw in a $15K reward…
This guy is truly a Genius! He’s 76 years old, and probably having medical and physical issues. Alaska is rugged and cold, and a hard place to live for a younger man. There are no Federal Prisons in Alaska. Those are in much more temperate climates than Alaska. Now, he’s in line for free medical care, housing, transportation, recreation, and meals. Living easy the rest of his life…..