Chinese zoo admits what we all knew about its ‘pandas’
New York Post | Emily Crane | Sep. 19, 2024
Zoogoers in China have been left outraged after discovering that the so-called “pandas” they were cooing over were just painted dogs.
The duped visitors claimed they only realized the scam at the Shanwei zoo when one of the apparent pandas started panting and barking, according to local media.
The Hall of Politicians We Own, where they keep the actual politicians while we only get Chinese-created doubles to view in the wild…
You can find a Honey Badger that eats people alive in the prisons.
The Lirpa Loof is just a dude in a costume.
What Other Cool Exhibits Can You Find in a Chinese Zoo?
Right next to the Chinese cresteds, you can find the dog wokkers.
+1
Well there are some from column A and some from Column B.
Probably more than a few in the fifth column.
A wax bust of Hillary Clinton that talks and makes the little kids cry.
The fish exhibits are popular but the tanks can be deadly.
Tiananmen bump!