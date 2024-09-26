Straight Line of the Day: What Other Cool Exhibits Can You Find in a Chinese Zoo?

Chinese zoo admits what we all knew about its ‘pandas’

New York Post | Emily Crane | Sep. 19, 2024

Zoogoers in China have been left outraged after discovering that the so-called “pandas” they were cooing over were just painted dogs.

The duped visitors claimed they only realized the scam at the Shanwei zoo when one of the apparent pandas started panting and barking, according to local media.

