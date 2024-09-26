Sorry for the Long Read — But Every Sentence in It Is So Infuriating

“Catholics for Kamala” Is a Bogus Group With a Rented Room in a Strip Mall

Life News | September 20, 2024 | Bill Donohue

Depending on the survey, there are between 52 and 62 million Catholics in the United States; they make up roughly 20 percent of the population. That’s a significant demographic, made all the more serious given the fact that whoever wins the Catholic vote generally wins the presidential election.

Therefore, one would think that a group called Catholics for Kamala would have a rich website, complete with a list of her accomplishments. We would expect a detailed analysis of her public policy positions that are important to the Catholic community. But there is none of this. Indeed, it is a pitiful website.

On the home page of catholics4kamala there is a picture of her with the inscription, “Elect Kamala Harris for President.” Below it reads, “The positions of the Biden/Harris Administration and the Democratic Party are easily the most consistent with Catholic Social Teaching.” Really? Then why is there not a single position listed?

Clicking on the side arrow takes the reader to a page that says, “Support Harris/Walz in 2024.” Below it reads, “Support Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz as a matter of devotion to the best interests of America and all Americans.” Dropping the word “devotion” is about as Catholic as this team is about to get. Again, nothing specific—just another throwaway line. Oh, yes, there is a box that says, “Donate.”

The next page reads, “We Need a President Who is Compassionate.” Not competent, but “compassionate.” It says below, “Catholics need to vote for a Presidential candidate that exhibits the character our country needs now.” Another profundity.

Back to the Home page. Clicking on “Learn More” takes the reader to a page that reads, “The Catholic Case for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.” Finally.

In the course of a couple of paragraphs, the first specific issue mentioned that is supposed to be of special interest to Catholics is “global warming.” Yes, Catholics are really worked up about that. The last issue mentioned is the “scourge of White Christian Nationalism,” which, as we have pointed out many times, is a bogeyman invented by Christian bashers. Not a word about abortion or school choice.

Catholic Democrats and Catholics Vote Common Good are mentioned as sister organizations. The former falsely claims that in the last election Joe Biden won a majority of the Catholic vote (Trump won it 50-49), and the latter ends with a promise to end the “scourge of White Christian Nationalism.”

The parent group of Catholics Vote Common Good is Vote Common Good. Its latest financial report to the IRS lists the total amount of contributions it took in was $0.00. That’s right—zero dollars. It has barely over a million in total assets. In other words, it’s a shell of an organization. So it is hardly surprising to learn that the national headquarters of Catholics for Kamala is a rented room in a strip mall in Westminster, California. Not sure they can afford a coffee machine.

The most specific catholics4kamala gets about issues is in the “Harris v. Trump” page. This is what passes as specific about Harris: “Youthful and joyful;” “Looks forward to the future;” “Advocates for the well-being of all;” “Focused on the Common Good;” “Inclusive and affirming;” and “Hopeful.”

It doesn’t get more vacuous than that.

Like this: Like Loading...