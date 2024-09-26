Nature Abhors a Vacuum; But Somehow Democrats Still Adore Kamala Posted by Oppo on 26 September 2024, 6:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Democrats are unnatural.
“Nature abhors a vacuum, I have read
Tell me, how do you explain your empty head?”
Echo and the Bunnymen
“King of Your Castle”
That sucking sound? That’s Kamala…
Dems are artificial constructs.
Why would that be such a conundrum?
Kamasutra Harris:
“Space is the final frontier because it sucks like a Hoover and we need to create a safe vacuum space….for the children.”