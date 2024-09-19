Get Tested Hourly or You May Not Know You Have It

New XEC Covid variant starting to spread
bbc | 09/16/2024 | Michelle Roberts
People have started catching a new Covid variant that could soon take off and become the dominant type, according to scientists. …
The vaccines have been updated to better match recent variants, although not XEC, which has emerged from earlier Omicron subvariants. Prof Francois Balloux, Director of the Genetics Institute at University College London, told BBC News that although XEC has a “slight transmission advantage” over other recent Covid variants, vaccines should still offer good protection.
But will it kill you?
Just asking.
For all the people who really don’t give a sh*t about the scare tactics anymore.