Straight Line of the Day: Other Great “Ifs” of History: …

IF… IMAO keeps posting these, will the FBI finally shut them down for good?
If a picture paints a thousand words, then why can’t I paint you?
Void loop {
Bool IMAO = digitalread IMAO.us;
If IMAO == true {
Post_Slotd
}
Else {
Refresh browser
}
}
If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all have a Merry Christmas…
There has only been a single significant “if” in history.
It was Sparta’s response to a threat from Phillip of Macedon.