Multiple Choice

Oh, I see. Like how Climate Change is defined as the similarities and differences between the current temperature and the temperature at some time in the past.

So, according to NASA, a workplace is not just a physical structure, it also has a psychological component. These are shaped by characteristics. These can be individual or organizational. And they can have similarities and differences.

No wonder they put Kamala in charge of space issues.

