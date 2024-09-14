It’s Saturday. I’m Working on a Screenplay. A Serious Screenplay

All I have so far is the intro. Need a little help with the second verse.

Come and listen to my story ’bout a man named Oppo

From watching various movies, he believed there was a babe Gestapo

And then one day he was shootin’ for some feud

And up through his mind came a Babe-ylon crude:

“Vile, that is.

Mmm. Back bacon.

Texas toast.”

5 Comments


  3. Well the first thing you know, Opp’s babes’re gettin’ stares.

    Frank J. said, “Them ladies almost bare!”

    He said, “Rhode Island is the place they ought to stay.”

    So they loaded up WordPress and they moved to the Quay, 

    Hog, that is,
    Quagmire,
    giggity.

  4. Well the first thing you find
    Are babes in underwear
    Mika said ,”Now, Oppo, look away from there”.
    Said “Nordic beauty ain’t something you should see.
    If you wanna be my boyfriend, then I think you’ll soon agree.”

    Staying alive. Breathing air, life ain’t fair

