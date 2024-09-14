It’s Saturday. I’m Working on a Screenplay. A Serious Screenplay

All I have so far is the intro. Need a little help with the second verse.
♪
Come and listen to my story ’bout a man named Oppo
From watching various movies, he believed there was a babe Gestapo
And then one day he was shootin’ for some feud
And up through his mind came a Babe-ylon crude:
“Vile, that is.
Mmm. Back bacon.
Texas toast.”
♪
Inspiration:
So we are back? Is this thing on?
I heard Komrade Kamala had the FBI shut you guys down.
♪
Well the first thing you know, Opp’s babes’re gettin’ stares.
Frank J. said, “Them ladies almost bare!”
He said, “Rhode Island is the place they ought to stay.”
So they loaded up WordPress and they moved to the Quay,
Hog, that is,
Quagmire,
giggity.
♪
Well the first thing you find
Are babes in underwear
Mika said ,”Now, Oppo, look away from there”.
Said “Nordic beauty ain’t something you should see.
If you wanna be my boyfriend, then I think you’ll soon agree.”
Staying alive. Breathing air, life ain’t fair