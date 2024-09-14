It’s Saturday. I’m Working on a Screenplay. A Serious Screenplay

All I have so far is the intro. Need a little help with the second verse.

♪

Come and listen to my story ’bout a man named Oppo

From watching various movies, he believed there was a babe Gestapo

And then one day he was shootin’ for some feud

And up through his mind came a Babe-ylon crude:

“Vile, that is.

Mmm. Back bacon.

Texas toast.”

♪