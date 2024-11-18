Babesleaga Group AC : Final Results and Standings

Posted by on

Another group down and the next group prepping to take off. But first let us congratulate the winner of this group.

Valerie Bertinelli

Congratulations once again and Miss Henner, the intern application is in the mail and should get to you shortly.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
102 votes · 102 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
101 votes · 101 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
109 votes · 109 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
105 votes · 105 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Valerie Bertinelli7 – 0 – 055278.8519578.85-27.85
Marilu Henner6 – 1 – 051173.0022873.00-32.57
Meredith Baxter5 – 2 – 043762.4232162.42-45.85
Suzanne Somers3 – 4 – 033547.8538747.85-55.28
Nancy McKeon3 – 4 – 029542.1444042.14-62.85
Judy Landers2 – 5 – 032546.4240146.42-57.28
Elizabeth Berkley1 – 6 – 029442.0042442.00-60.57
Judith Light0 – 7 – 017224.5752624.57-75.14

Group AD Week 1

  • 10:00 am Barbara Stanwyck vs Claudette Colbert
  • 2:00 pm Ginger Rogers vs Mae West
  • 6:00 pm Greta Garbo bs Katherine Hepburn
  • 8:00 pm Irene Dunne vs Joan Crawford

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.