Babesleaga Group AC : Final Results and Standings

Another group down and the next group prepping to take off. But first let us congratulate the winner of this group.

Valerie Bertinelli

Congratulations once again and Miss Henner, the intern application is in the mail and should get to you shortly.

Results

Standings

Contestants Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Valerie Bertinelli 7 – 0 – 0 552 78.85 195 78.85-27.85 Marilu Henner 6 – 1 – 0 511 73.00 228 73.00-32.57 Meredith Baxter 5 – 2 – 0 437 62.42 321 62.42-45.85 Suzanne Somers 3 – 4 – 0 335 47.85 387 47.85-55.28 Nancy McKeon 3 – 4 – 0 295 42.14 440 42.14-62.85 Judy Landers 2 – 5 – 0 325 46.42 401 46.42-57.28 Elizabeth Berkley 1 – 6 – 0 294 42.00 424 42.00-60.57 Judith Light 0 – 7 – 0 172 24.57 526 24.57-75.14

Group AD Week 1

10:00 am Barbara Stanwyck vs Claudette Colbert

2:00 pm Ginger Rogers vs Mae West

6:00 pm Greta Garbo bs Katherine Hepburn

8:00 pm Irene Dunne vs Joan Crawford

