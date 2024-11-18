Babesleaga Group AC : Final Results and Standings

Another group down and the next group prepping to take off. But first let us congratulate the winner of this group.
Valerie Bertinelli
Congratulations once again and Miss Henner, the intern application is in the mail and should get to you shortly.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Valerie Bertinelli
|7 – 0 – 0
|552
|78.85
|195
|78.85-27.85
|Marilu Henner
|6 – 1 – 0
|511
|73.00
|228
|73.00-32.57
|Meredith Baxter
|5 – 2 – 0
|437
|62.42
|321
|62.42-45.85
|Suzanne Somers
|3 – 4 – 0
|335
|47.85
|387
|47.85-55.28
|Nancy McKeon
|3 – 4 – 0
|295
|42.14
|440
|42.14-62.85
|Judy Landers
|2 – 5 – 0
|325
|46.42
|401
|46.42-57.28
|Elizabeth Berkley
|1 – 6 – 0
|294
|42.00
|424
|42.00-60.57
|Judith Light
|0 – 7 – 0
|172
|24.57
|526
|24.57-75.14
Group AD Week 1
- 10:00 am Barbara Stanwyck vs Claudette Colbert
- 2:00 pm Ginger Rogers vs Mae West
- 6:00 pm Greta Garbo bs Katherine Hepburn
- 8:00 pm Irene Dunne vs Joan Crawford
