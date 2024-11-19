Great News! Oprah Might Endorse IMAO!

Posted by on

All we have to do is crowd-source 2.5 million dollars to pay her. Her company that is.

She might even give us a 20-inch tube TV.

As a bonus, she will host some sort of sit-down interview with us, which, when broadcast, will in no way be an illegal in-kind contribution. So that’s pretty nice.

