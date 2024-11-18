Straight Line of the Day: Superhero . . . Quick

Posted by on

It’s five minutes till Happy Hour, and the big Boss (FrankJ) wants you to provide an idea for a Superhero — quickly. What are his/her/its powers? And what’ll you have? I’ll save a table for you. Those damn chesty interns always taking up all the space.

  9. I’m hung up on Happy Hour starting at 12:05. Why so late?

    Also, you spelled FrnakJ wrong.

    And tell those chesty interns to hoist up the John B sails and see how the mainsail sets. I need a dinner cruise. Raw tuna and oyster shooters.

  10. The Rumor- Instantly able to make you believe irrational things about people. Richard Gere and the gerbil? That was The Rumor. Bigfoot thwarting that alien invasion? The Rumor. Light beer actually being beer? The Runor.

    Not to be confused with Conspiracy Theorist, who is actually truthful.

    I’ll have a gin and tonic, just to piss off the linguists from Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

