Caption This!

Posted by on

9 Comments

  3. Lady gets out of crashed car, throws empty bottle of Peach Schnapps into neighbors yard, flips the closed sign over to OPEN and calmly sits down and starts blow drying her hair and tells cops..”the drunken bastud ran that away”!

    3
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.