Welcome to IMAO! Wait: We’re Just Getting Something… What Does It Say? Posted by Oppo on 10 December 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Send more Chuck Berry.
RMEMBRTODRNKYR*** OVLTN***
Glad to see their decoder ring finally made it to their mailbox.
Ross was right, they were on a break!
… I’m floating in a most peculiar way
And the stars look very different today…
Can’t see from here who had the last sign on the moon.
It was me.
Ha! There’s no proof of that.
Jeffrey Epstein didn’t..@$&*>%:”@=/
“This is V-ger 1 to V-ger 2..come in V-ger 2.”
“This is V-ger 2 gord head.”
V-ger 1: “Did you just call me a Gord Head”?…anyway, I must be in some type of weird space-time vortex because I just saw the Space Family Robinson swoosh by and I’m not even kiddin bro.”
This is a guy who knows some pop culture.
Just ahead: “Governor LePetomaine Black Hole Portal: 10 Cents.”
“Someone go back to Earth . . . “
“We’d like to talk to you about your satellite warranty that’s about to expire…”
“I declare the games in Berlin at the celebration of the first Olympics of the new era as open. But first, a message from our sponsor!”
Put the seat down, dammit!