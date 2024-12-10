Straight Line of the Day: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Want To Assess What Value You Bring to IMAO. What Do You Say? Posted by Oppo on 10 December 2024, 12:00 pm Personally, I empty out my drawers. Desk drawers, Smartie. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
I show up most days. But I don’t do nights or weekends.
… or days, come to think of it.
I recycle humor from the 70’s, and I work for imaginary Bacon!
(re: Imaginary Bacon) … And pass the shavings on to you!
I’m the Schrödinger of comedy. Here’s an example: I didn’t mean that thing I said about Trump… or did I?…
D.O.G.E.:
Department of Hey, That Spells Dog With an “E,”, or That Governor of Venice
Babes.
Mic drop.
Intern Quality Control through random “testing”
Did you leave out an “e”?
I haven’t seen anything about missing an “e”, but word on the interns bathroom wall is that there are no shortage of “o”s.
What Value You Bring to IMAO:
Adorableness
I edit about 95% of what I think of saying. Plus, I shore up the apathy corner.
I’m here for relativity purposes in exchange for scraps of bacon, like the 3 making a 6 look like an 8.
Value?
Immeasurable snark.
(Go, ahead. Just try to measure it! See?)
My wife told me to be here.