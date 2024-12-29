Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special

Posted by on

“Howdy Mr. Walrus.”

“Pretty big gun ya got there Miss Cardinale, what you using it for?”

“We are hunting liberals.”

“What’s the ammo?”

“Their own logic.”

Winner

8.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
15 votes · 15 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.