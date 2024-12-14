I Saw a Black SUV Yesterday, With Tinted Windows. Am I Just Being Paranoid? Posted by Oppo on 14 December 2024, 5:00 pm Nah; I don’t think I’m expungeworthy. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I’m not going to worry about it until I hear that the moon has its own defense force.
I always worry when this sort of thing gets posted under One-Shots…
You are a true noid.