I’m No Financial Whiz, But This Looks To Me Like a Contract I Would Not Have Signed

But it was a contract, correct?

MyPillow, Mike Lindell sues another lender over $1.2 million ‘sham’ loan

December 12, 2024 | Brooks Johnson | Minnesota Star Tribune

MyPillow and CEO Mike Lindell are suing another merchant cash advance company over an allegedly illegal loan.

The Chaska, Minnesota-based manufacturer borrowed $1.5 million from Cobalt Funding Solutions in September and agreed to make 50 daily payments for a total repayment of $2.2 million, according to a lawsuit filed last week in Carver County District Court.

The resulting 409% interest rate is “many times greater than the maximum interest rate permitted under the applicable state usury law,” the suit says.

“Cobalt … took advantage of MyPillow, a cash-strapped business that needed funds quickly,” the complaint says. “This transaction is an illegal, usurious loan,” and MyPillow wants a judge to declare the loan unenforceable and award unspecified damages.