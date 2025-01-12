Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special

“I’m ready for my close-up Mr. Walrus.”

“How close?”

“As close as you need.”

“How about as close as I want?”

“I’ll think about it.”

Winner

2.

This week

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
