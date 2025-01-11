Straight Line of the Day: The Best Chile You Ever Had Was … Posted by Oppo on 11 January 2025, 12:00 pm [In D.C. Hands down, the best. I forget the name of the place, but it was an all-chile-themed restaurant. The bowl I ordered was Texas chile. So meaty. I will never forget it.] Now I’m hungry. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
…all carne, no con…
I make my own Chile with pinto beans, a Cardinal Sin to some people and even sometimes use it for Frito Pie…then die with heartburn but it’s worth it.
My Son-in-Law makes incredibly great chili (no beans).
I’m happy to finance his occasional round-trip drive to Colorado to purchase the very best
“young bison” meat. mmmmmmm
The best chili I’ve ever had was the kind that was made with no recipe, no plan, and just whatever was laying around.
Roadkill?
And as every Texan knows, you don’t put beans in a good bowl of red.
Open a little bag of Fritos & dump it in. That’s a highway, baby😋!
It was somewhere between Argentina and the Pacific Ocean. Packed with nitrates.
My favorite is:
🥁🥁🥁🥁
Ricochet Rihar’s Rootin’ Tootin’ 4th Place Chili!
Which has since won 1st place at least once bur I’m not changing the name.
Our submarine cook made the best years ago. You could easily verify its quality because the boat would fill up with CO₂, H₂S, CH₃, C₈H₇N and H₂ and many aromatics of unknown names. The only solution was to eat more of it and get over the odor. Gaseous outbursts in the crews mess could easily violate a condition known as “Sonar Quiet.”
My chili is the best I’ve had. Gleaned the recipe from a chili mix from the supermarket and tweaked it a bit.
My favorite chile (pepper) is the Bulgarian carrot pepper. Goes great in my chili.
I think you had the Texas chili at Hard Times Chili Parlor.
I like mine dry, wet on the side, extra cornbread. Don’t forget the onion rings.
Down to only 4 outlets from 7 or 8.
https://www.hardtimes.com/