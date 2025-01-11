Welcome to IMAO! Wanna Hear What’s on “The View” Today? Posted by Oppo on 11 January 2025, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I almost never watch a video of that garbage. When I do, I can feel brain cells dying and my soul starting to leave my body.
“The View”? Is that some local UHF show?
Isn’t it called “The Ew”, now-a-days?
There’s knowing your enemy, and then there’s subjecting yourself to your enemies psychological warfare.