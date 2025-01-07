Oh, For the Love Of . . .

Family Restaurant Closing After Lawsuit Over ‘Discriminatory’ Ladies’ Night

Newsweek | 12/27/2024 | Monica Sager

A popular California restaurant is closing following a lawsuit centered around its “ladies’ night” events.

Lima, a family-run restaurant in Concord, California, is shutting its doors next week after settling a discrimination lawsuit over its ladies’ night promotions. The restaurant posted on Facebook earlier this month that it was “unable to fully recover” from the lawsuit and the “compounded” issues it faced regarding increased operation costs….

Gender-based promotions, such as ladies’ nights, have faced legal trouble under the California Civil Rights Act. In 1985, the state’s Supreme Court ruled that ladies’ day promotions at car washes and elsewhere and ladies’ night promotions at restaurants and nightclubs violated the act….

Lima’s ladies’ night promotion offered women drinks, including wine, at half price for three hours each week, a deal that had been going on for years.

“It’s a frivolous lawsuit that took us down. It’s just ambulance-chasing lawyers,” John Marquez, Lima’s chef and owner, told ABC News.