Straight Line of the Day: Things You Can Say To Spock, But Not Your Girlfriend Posted by Oppo on 7 January 2025, 12:00 pm
anything logical
Your mother is human?
“Make me a sandwich Pointy Ears.”
But… It’s my ship…my…ship.
“The women on your planet are logical….”
There are Klingons around Uranus.
Show me that hand thingy your known for.
I thought you were dead?
I’m trying to thank you, you pointed-eared hobgoblin!
What if Spock is your girlfriend?
Maximum power to the shields, we don’t want any penetration.
Calm down and be logical.
It’s worked so far but we’re not out yet.
🎶I want to know, what you’re thinking🎶