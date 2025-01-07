Welcome to IMAO! I’m No Climate Scientist, But This Might Be a Good Time To Head Indoors Posted by Oppo on 7 January 2025, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
A real climate scientist would be blaming global warming.
Biden:
“Imma change the name of the Leonid Meteor Showers (the Leonids) to the Joe Meteor Showers (the Joes) as my last Executive Order, jack, no joke.”
Don’t we have Iron Dome for this?