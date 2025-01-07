Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 7 January 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Fourth lady from right:
“I’m the only one here who can shoot two 38’s at the same time. I am Annie Oakley the Third.”
ouch! oooooch! UGH-ow!!! eeee! DANG! ouchO!
Nice shooting ladies.
I’m a little gangsta, short, not stout
Back here’s my handle, up here, watch what comes out…
The Miss America pageant, before they figured out to try a swim suit competition…
Cross-training the secretarial pool…
I now bring this meeting of Bill Clinton’s ex-girlfriends to order.
We don’t need no steenking ear plugs!
Huh?
They all hit their targets and THAT is why you don’t see any female stormtroopers friend!
Hey, Brits, Ladies Like Freedom, Too.