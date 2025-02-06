Cartoons and Memes

Posted by on

“Miss Welch! Laying down on the job!”

“Do you disapprove?”

“Move over.”

Winner

4.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
25 votes · 25 answers
Vote

1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.