Promoted Comment: Jimmy’s Objectionable Phrases

Courtesy of Jimmy:

Check the sentences you don’t like:

◯ “My wife and I just love the calf’s sweet meats.”

◯ “We eat all of it: heart, liver, kidneys, tongue, oxtails, eyeballs.”

◯ “My wife’s lamb kidneys, rice and gravy are my favorite.”

◯ “Cut-off the fish’s head just aft of the facial parts where the meat starts.”

◯ “Remove the fish’s innards by pulling the esophagus toward the anus.”

◯ “The remaining guts have to be removed with your fingers.”

◯ “You gotta cook those giblets a little extra before you chop ’em up, especially the gizzard.”

◯ “Charlie’s liver was steaming in the morning air. Momma took it inside and fried it up for lunch!”

Like this: Like Loading...