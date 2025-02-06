Promoted Comment: Jimmy’s Objectionable Phrases

Courtesy of Jimmy:
Check the sentences you don’t like:
◯ “My wife and I just love the calf’s sweet meats.”
◯ “We eat all of it: heart, liver, kidneys, tongue, oxtails, eyeballs.”
◯ “My wife’s lamb kidneys, rice and gravy are my favorite.”
◯ “Cut-off the fish’s head just aft of the facial parts where the meat starts.”
◯ “Remove the fish’s innards by pulling the esophagus toward the anus.”
◯ “The remaining guts have to be removed with your fingers.”
◯ “You gotta cook those giblets a little extra before you chop ’em up, especially the gizzard.”
◯ “Charlie’s liver was steaming in the morning air. Momma took it inside and fried it up for lunch!”
I don’t think I would like living in Alaska.
The way we look at it is…if you don’t want to live here that’s fine. If you’re from California and don’t want to live here….that’s finer.
I like Alaska…but how much does a dozen eggs cost there?
I once witnessed a Korean family help my parents dress down a steer. They took everything inside my parents didn’t want… everything except the heart, liver, kidneys, tongue and tail bones. My folks never could handle the eyeballs, but the Koreans loved them! And the testicles.
This business of wasting nothing when most foreign families slaughter their cattle? True.
Okay, who was Charlie, and how cold was it that particular morning?