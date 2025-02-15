Headcount’s Down a Little Posted by Oppo on 15 February 2025, 5:00 pm Joe Biden’s finally retired With money that he acquired He thinks that it’s funny To split it with Sonny; But the Easter Bunny’s definitely been fired. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
How dare they! The rabbit’s dynamite!
Shoot, I bet Dr. Jill mainlined some Adrenochrome and then rage-scorched some serious earth. The Easter Bunny got off easy compared to those in the path of that hell fire.