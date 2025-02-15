Paul Simon: Concert for IMAO

🎵

IMAO’s just a poor boy

Like a sandwich, only poorer

And it squanders all its condiments

Trying to think of funny puns to make from “condiments”. . . Oh, the horror.

All tries at jests

Show a man’s here when he wants to hear

How to best regard the breasts.

Mmm mm mmm mmm mm mm mm mmm mm mmm mm…

🎵

Asking only Walrus’s wages

I came looking for a job

But I found no coffers —

Just a cosmos of the comments of certain attitudes.

I do declare!

There were times when I was so bemused

I took some Southern Comfort then and there

Mmm mm mmm mmm mm mm mm mmm mm mmm mm…

🎵

Basil / Basil!

Basil / Basil! Basil / Basil!

Basil / Basil!Basil / Basil! Basil / Basil! Basil / Basil!

