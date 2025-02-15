Paul Simon: Concert for IMAO

🎵
IMAO’s just a poor boy
Like a sandwich, only poorer
And it squanders all its condiments
Trying to think of funny puns to make from “condiments”. . . Oh, the horror.
All tries at jests
Show a man’s here when he wants to hear
How to best regard the breasts.
Mmm mm mmm mmm mm mm mm mmm mm mmm mm…
🎵
Asking only Walrus’s wages
I came looking for a job
But I found no coffers —
Just a cosmos of the comments of certain attitudes.
I do declare!
There were times when I was so bemused
I took some Southern Comfort then and there
Mmm mm mmm mmm mm mm mm mmm mm mmm mm…
🎵
Basil / Basil!
Basil / Basil! Basil / Basil!
Basil / Basil!Basil / Basil! Basil / Basil! Basil / Basil!
Time to start limiting Oppo’s bong hits again.
Best breasts in Brest.
puns to make from “condiments”…
Odd comments?
Excuse me sir, do you have any gray poop on?
Biden’s breastless women
Conned the mints
Left with platters of plates
One old fart is worth two scents
Hong Kong dollars and Indian cents
English pounds and Eskimo pence
Remuneration’s roots are rotten
Work too hard for what you’ve gotten
Governments weevils
You’re just cotton
Have drink with your fellow besotten