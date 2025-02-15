Paul Simon: Concert for IMAO

Posted by on

🎵

IMAO’s just a poor boy

Like a sandwich, only poorer

And it squanders all its condiments

Trying to think of funny puns to make from “condiments”. . . Oh, the horror.

All tries at jests

Show a man’s here when he wants to hear

How to best regard the breasts.

Mmm mm mmm mmm mm mm mm mmm mm mmm mm…

🎵

Asking only Walrus’s wages

I came looking for a job

But I found no coffers —

Just a cosmos of the comments of certain attitudes.

I do declare!

There were times when I was so bemused

I took some Southern Comfort then and there

Mmm mm mmm mmm mm mm mm mmm mm mmm mm…

🎵

Basil / Basil!

Basil / Basil! Basil / Basil!

Basil / Basil!Basil / Basil! Basil / Basil! Basil / Basil!

2

5 Comments

  5. Biden’s breastless women
    Conned the mints
    Left with platters of plates
    One old fart is worth two scents

    Hong Kong dollars and Indian cents
    English pounds and Eskimo pence

    Remuneration’s roots are rotten
    Work too hard for what you’ve gotten
    Governments weevils
    You’re just cotton
    Have drink with your fellow besotten

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.