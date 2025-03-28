IMAO Declared a Muscle Car-tel

Posted by on

Man, are we cool!

3 Comments

  2. Biden:
    “Hey jack can I join up my vette is badder than Cornpops old Cadillac..true story no joke.”
    (“It’s better than all y’all’s cheap little ass SUV’s too.”)
    ….go back 😡 to sleep Sleepy Joe.😴

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.