IMAO Declared a Muscle Car-tel Posted by Oppo on 28 March 2025, 5:00 pm Man, are we cool! Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Too cool for school daddio.
Biden:
“Hey jack can I join up my vette is badder than Cornpops old Cadillac..true story no joke.”
(“It’s better than all y’all’s cheap little ass SUV’s too.”)
….go back 😡 to sleep Sleepy Joe.😴
We need a theme song:
https://youtu.be/MBUfNxfc2w4?si=Xu7xdsAsCQ10F2mZ