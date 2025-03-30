Saturday Night Hootenanny

The Management would like to take this opportunity to apologize for last week’s Hootenanny. We realize now that trying to find good songs for a basketball theme was an impossible task. We would also wish to inform you that those responisible have been sacked. This week’s hootenanny was completed by an entirely new crew, including several llamas. I hope you enjoy it.

