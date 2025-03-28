Straight Line of the Day: OK, That’s Understandable. But Things Today’s Youth Might Lash Out at That Aren’t: …

3 teen sisters arrested for trying to kill their mom after she turned off Wi-Fi

ABC News 24 Houston, Texas | 3/25/2025

HOUSTON — Three teenage girls are in custody after allegedly planning to kill their mother because she turned off the Wi-Fi in their Texas home.

Harris County deputies say the incident occurred in Houston overnight on Sunday.

The girls, ages 14, 15, and 16, reportedly grabbed kitchen knives and chased their mother through the house and into the street, attempting to stab her. Authorities say one of the teens struck the mother with a brick. Their grandmother was also knocked down while trying to protect the mother.