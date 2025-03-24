Welp – Walrus Might Want To Scratch This Casino Off His List

MGM Casino Marketing Director: ‘I’m not going to hire Whites,’ ; James O’Keefe strikes again!
Twitter / X / Citizen’s Free Press | March 21, 2025
MGM Casino Marketing Director: ‘I’m not going to hire Whites,’ Favors Candidates Based on DEI Principles: “I’d Probably Hire the African American”
“No matter how great they [Whites] look on paper, they don’t fit well with my team.”
“I will purposefully look for those diverse-based hires.”
15:43 VIDEO AT LINK
