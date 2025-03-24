Welp – Walrus Might Want To Scratch This Casino Off His List

MGM Casino Marketing Director: ‘I’m not going to hire Whites,’ ; James O’Keefe strikes again!
Twitter / X / Citizen’s Free Press | March 21, 2025

MGM Casino Marketing Director: ‘I’m not going to hire Whites,’ Favors Candidates Based on DEI Principles: “I’d Probably Hire the African American”

“No matter how great they [Whites] look on paper, they don’t fit well with my team.”

“I will purposefully look for those diverse-based hires.”

15:43 VIDEO AT LINK

I’d bet on either reds or blacks. Heh.

  2. No, no, no, the casino being run by incompetents is the one you want to go to. You can get away with telling your blackjack dealer that your pair of kings beats his ace-queen off-suit.

