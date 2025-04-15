Caption This!

Posted by on

11 Comments

  2. Oprah to Illegals:
    “You get a free toilet!”… You get a free toilet!”… You get a free toilet!”…”You get….wait, we need more toilets!” “Where’s all the toilets 🚽….what?! ….$200 Trump Tariff on each toilet”?!….”BRING back the toilets!”

    1
    Reply to this comment

  4. Help Wanted:

    Seeking someone with “can” do attitude. Any John flush with enthusiasm will be considered. Must be willing to take at least 3 craps a day. Benefits in loo of pay negotiable.

    3
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.