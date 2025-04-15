Straight Line of the Day: Joe Biden Will Speak Today About Social Security. Likely Comments: …

Posted by on

Joe Biden will speak about Social Security in his return to the national stage
Channel 3000 News/AP | April 15, 2025 | AP Bitter LOSERS

Former President Joe Biden returns to the national stage Tuesday to elevate liberal concerns that President Donald Trump’s agenda is threatening the health of Social Security.

11 Comments

  4. “Hunter and I are selling Amway now, no joke”

    “I like lasagna because my mansions are made of bricks”

    “I remember seeing FDR on television while I was riding Amtrak to the Alamo, turn the page, the end, walk away you moron”

    3
    Reply to this comment

  5. Former President Joe Biden returns to the national stage Tuesday – he’s been wandering around aimlessly ever since he was escorted offstage the last time, but managed to elude his handlers…

    1
    Reply to this comment

  8. “Social Security is just as solvent today as when I started collecting it in 1492, when I came across the Atlantic Ocean on Amtrak, while accumulating frequent anchor miles . . .”

    1
    Reply to this comment

  9. “Corn Pop was a bad dude, man! If Trump messes with Corn Pop’s socswecury sosheseculary socal secretary…. any way, you know the thing! He’ll have to deal with him – but not like I did. No way, man! I kicked Corn Pop’s ass! Trump don’t stand a chance with Corn Pop. He’s a bad doooood, man. Cone Pop gonna kick Trump’s aaaaaaaaassssss! Hehehehehehe… Is that the ice cream truck?”

    1
    Reply to this comment

  10. “Look here fat, I know you need your Social Security check to afford your prescription for trunalimunumaprzure, but thank me, look at your cost of living increase due to the inflation I caused. Ingrate dog-faced pony soldiers.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.