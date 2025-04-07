For F’s Sake

Your mission, Jim, should you decide to accept it: invent a word or phrase beginning with “F.”
Fizbin: Democrat Party platform.
F is for FBI, which I’m totally not. Hey, kids, I just had a crazy idea: after this alphabet bit is over, why don’t we all confess online to crimes we may have committed and ones we may be considering? Sounds like a blast!
Fableous: (Adjective) – descriptive of media deception in reporting alleged facts…
Fatuass: Don’t get caught saying this in the ‘hood…
Flibbertigibbet: What Joe Biden uses to ride around in the fantasy world that resides inside his head…
Flubbertigibbit
A scatter-brained child of Fred MacMurray
Fun fact: Shakespeare used Flibbertigibbet as the name of a demon, in King Lear.
I know that guy!
Shakespeare got the name from Samuel Harsnett’s Declaration of Egregious Popish Impostures.
Shakespear was a Genius Plagiarizer.
Flufferall = Liberals promoting Socialism.
FIB: The Federal Investigation Bureau – a rename long-in-the-making, but oh-so-apt…
SIIP The Spanish Inquisition Investigation Bureau.
Farrout: Impressive or impressed old hippies
Flyinratsassf*ck
(noun):
What I refuse to give
Selfish little git, eh?
Feltup (v) the goal of every teenage boy by at least his third date with a girl.
Or a teacherr these days.
farfignewton – Germans who travel long distances for cookies.
F is for fruit because shrimp is the fruit of the sea. You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it. There’s uh, shrimp-kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo…and make them Po’boy shrimp sandwiches.
F is also for F Troop, my heroes.
F is also for Freethrows.
Basketball Jones: “If I calculate the Pythagorean Theorem at the angle of X and turn 45 degrees I will hit the target at approx. 2seca after the rotation of the elbow at a 90 degree angle.”
“Compensating, of course, for g for gravity.”
— George Costanza
🎶Basketball Jones oh baby ooeeooo🎶
F is for a 4 letter dirty word but I just can’t think of it right now.🤔
It’s also for February. Every Valentines Day 💘 Walrus gets lucky and takes a 🔥 hot Intern out on a date to Olive Garden!
We usually do Applebees.
So you got one of those buy one entree and get another one free too in the mail?..me too, or
otherwise we going to Taco Bell.🔔
FAFO
Oh I found out alright after working in the oil/gas fields for 30 years.. 😩
Feizeltunder- can be cured with a cold shower.
Foray: Four Fonzies (rating system).
I remember when Happy Days jumped the shark.🦈
It was all over after that for the series. I remember giving the show about 8 Ralph Malphs.
Faintanyl: One pill can kill. 😲
F= Florida…who will lose tonight.
F= FrankJenstein. 😳
…and now I’m just about F’ed out for the day but just wait until you get a load of all my G’s tomorrow. It’s gonna be even more epic.