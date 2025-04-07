Lamerick Time

It’s been a while since we’ve been here.

Needs an ending:

In 2028

Democrats think AOC will be great

Other contenders —

Democracy defenders —

  6. Next election, two-O-twenty-eight
    Democrats think AOC will be great
    There are other contenders —
    All democracy defenders —
    But she’s one all just want to “date”.

