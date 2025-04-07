Lamerick Time Posted by Oppo on 7 April 2025, 5:00 pm It’s been a while since we’ve been here. Needs an ending: In 2028 Democrats think AOC will be great Other contenders — Democracy defenders — … Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
F is for funny because that’s funny. 🤣
Next election, two-O-twenty-eight
Democrats think AOC will be great
There are other contenders —
All democracy defenders —
But the vibe shift means they are too late!
Even scans better!
The didn’t call me Scantron Bob for nothing! (Well, maybe… or maybe no one ever called me that – damn shame!)
Next election, two-O-twenty-eight
Democrats think AOC will be great
There are other contenders —
All democracy defenders —
Walz and Harris, a formidable slate
Next election, two-O-twenty-eight
Democrats think AOC will be great
There are other contenders —
All democracy defenders —
But their numbers are driven by hate
Needs a second line.
That doesn’t rhyme. Try again.
Next election, two-O-twenty-eight
Democrats think AOC will be great
There are other contenders —
All democracy defenders —
But she’s one all just want to “date”.
Next election, two-O-twenty-eight
Democrats think AOC will be great
There are other contenders —
All democracy defenders —
Like Gavin from that messed up state.
Vote for me so I can Californate all of America! ~ Gavin Newsom
Next election, two-O-twenty-eight
Democrats think AOC will be great
There are other contenders —
All democracy defenders —
In the closet Corey Booker does wait.
…
But they’re from Nantucket,
So, of course they said “F**k it!”
“This party is nothing but hate!”