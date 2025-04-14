L is for Heroes Posted by Oppo on 14 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with L. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Lirycal- a poorly written poem.
Light ’em up!: Not new or original, but it’s gotta be the best saying out there! Something cool is always going to happen next.
Lopsidedazhell –
When Trump beat Kamala
Larsenium:
The rare earth element that I drop in the toilet each morning
When the Chinese stop their rare earth exports, I guess you’ll be up sh!t creek!
large language model (LLM) – in AI development, use of a large-breasted, female model for language patterning and visualization.
Lorca’s Novena- a song title used by the Pogues as a vehicle to convey just why Ignacio lay dying in the sand.
Liberalrectalitis…when woke liberals make an ass out of themselves voicing jibberish they learned on facebook from others with the same affliction..the gift that keeps on giving..
Loussez-faire: The government meddling in free trade without warrant or understanding of the consequences – picking losers and winners instead of allowing competition to decide…
Lavvennderr Jones – brother to Basketball Jones. 🏀
He… he was like a basketball to me…
🎶oh baby ooo-weee-ooo🎶