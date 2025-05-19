Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 4 : Results and Standings

We are hitting the home stretch and for this round the voting will extend until June 1st whilst I am on vacay. June will see us wrap this winners bracket and get back to a new group.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Barbara Eden
|4 – 0 – 0
|391
|97.75
|66
|97.75 – 16.50
|Lynda Carter
|4 – 0 – 0
|357
|89.25
|80
|89.25 – 20.00
|Valerie Bertinelli
|4 – 0 – 0
|320
|80.00
|116
|80.00 – 29.00
|Jayma Mays
|2 – 2 – 0
|206
|51.50
|215
|51.50 – 53.75
|Alicia Silverstone
|1 – 3 – 0
|157
|39.25
|278
|39.24 – 69.50
|Greta Garbo
|1 – 3 – 0
|130
|32.50
|294
|32.50 – 73.50
|Britney Spears
|0 – 4 – 0
|107
|26.75
|327
|26.75 – 81.75
|Selena Gomez
|0 – 4 – 0
|64
|16.00
|363
|16.00 – 90.75
Week 5
- 10:00 am Barbara Eden vs Jayma Mays
- 2:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Britney Spears
- 6:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Lynda Carter
- 8:00 pm Greta Garbo vs Alicias Silverstone