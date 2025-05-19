Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 4 : Results and Standings

We are hitting the home stretch and for this round the voting will extend until June 1st whilst I am on vacay. June will see us wrap this winners bracket and get back to a new group.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Alicia Silverstone

Valerie Bertinelli 111 votes · 111 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Lynda Carter

Selena Gomez 117 votes · 117 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Britney Spears

Jayma Mays 108 votes · 108 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Greta Garbo

Barbara Eden 114 votes · 114 answers Vote

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Barbara Eden 4 – 0 – 0 391 97.75 66 97.75 – 16.50 Lynda Carter 4 – 0 – 0 357 89.25 80 89.25 – 20.00 Valerie Bertinelli 4 – 0 – 0 320 80.00 116 80.00 – 29.00 Jayma Mays 2 – 2 – 0 206 51.50 215 51.50 – 53.75 Alicia Silverstone 1 – 3 – 0 157 39.25 278 39.24 – 69.50 Greta Garbo 1 – 3 – 0 130 32.50 294 32.50 – 73.50 Britney Spears 0 – 4 – 0 107 26.75 327 26.75 – 81.75 Selena Gomez 0 – 4 – 0 64 16.00 363 16.00 – 90.75

Week 5

10:00 am Barbara Eden vs Jayma Mays

2:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Britney Spears

6:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Lynda Carter

8:00 pm Greta Garbo vs Alicias Silverstone

Like this: Like Loading...