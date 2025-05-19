Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 4 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

We are hitting the home stretch and for this round the voting will extend until June 1st whilst I am on vacay. June will see us wrap this winners bracket and get back to a new group.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Barbara Eden4 – 0 – 039197.756697.75 – 16.50
Lynda Carter4 – 0 – 035789.258089.25 – 20.00
Valerie Bertinelli4 – 0 – 032080.0011680.00 – 29.00
Jayma Mays2 – 2 – 020651.5021551.50 – 53.75
Alicia Silverstone1 – 3 – 015739.2527839.24 – 69.50
Greta Garbo1 – 3 – 013032.5029432.50 – 73.50
Britney Spears0 – 4 – 010726.7532726.75 – 81.75
Selena Gomez0 – 4 – 06416.0036316.00 – 90.75

Week 5

  • 10:00 am Barbara Eden vs Jayma Mays
  • 2:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Britney Spears
  • 6:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Lynda Carter
  • 8:00 pm Greta Garbo vs Alicias Silverstone

