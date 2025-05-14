Bond Girlathon Wednesday : 5/7/2025 Results : New matches for 5/14/2025

Well another week done and a new one just begun. But the voting won’t end until June 3rd since Mr. Walrus is on a vacay in Colorado. Hopefully he won’t get stuck out there.

Results

Fiona FullertonNo PreferenceCarmen du Sautoy
135543

Maryam d’AboNo PreferenceFracoise Therry
139151

Week of 5/14/2025

Match 1

Barbara Bach (Anya Amasova) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Barbara Bach3 – 0 – 0583 – 3 – 91
Anya Amasova

Actress:Barbara Bach
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.

Barbara Bach

VS

ContestantRecordTotal scores
Kell Tyler1 – 2 – 0342 – 12 – 355
Linda

Actress:Kell Tyler
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Living Daylights (1987)

Synopsis:

A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.

Kell Tyler

Match 2

Sue Vanner (Log Cabin Girl) vs Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Sue Vanner1 – 2 – 0329 – 3 – 311
Log Cabin Girl

Actress:Sue Vanner
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

The log cabin girl, played by Sue Vanner, was a KGB agent, and a lover of James Bond. While Bond and the girl were curled up under some furs on the floor of an isolated log cabin, M sent a message to Bond’s wrist watch that he was needed at once at HQ. As Bond got up to leave, the girl said “But James, I need you.”, to which Bond replied “So does England.” After he left, the girl radioed to KGB henchmen that Bond had let.

Sue Vanner

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carey Lowell2 – 1 – 0490 – 3 – 288
Pam Bouvier

Actress:Carey Lowell
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Licence to Kill (1989)

Synopsis:

Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.

Carey Lowell

