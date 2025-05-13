Straight Line of the Day: There Are More Things in Heaven and Earth Than Are Dreamt of in Your Philosophy. For Instance: … Posted by Oppo on 13 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
… that wasn’t five minutes just now…
…Wittgenstein didn’t know nothin’…
…quantum physics is just God’s way of showing us we can’t know everything, so we should just enjoy what we can learn…
… is it solipsism when the only philosophical ideas here are mine?
Biden philosophy:
Why it is okay for a child to play with the mother’s breasts, but not the father’s testicles?
I don’t know, but that Porn Cop was a bad dude, Jack!
New movie:
Let’s Be Porn Cops!
There Are More Things in Heaven and Earth Than Are Dreamt of in Your Philosophy. For Instance: …
Angelic Interns.
For instance…
…the platypus. No way you could have ever imagined that.
Bourbon.
For instance…
…Trump will do something so incredibly spectacular that most opponents will just give up.
(and many will learn to play pickle ball without cheating)