Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 13 May 2025, 10:15 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
(Sorry for the lateness of the posting. Something is screwy with WordPress. The future scheduling is messed up.)
The love that really, really should dare not speak it’s name.
How mermaids are created:
Dems: “We won’t rest until Adolf Trump legalizes Fish Marriage.”
Carp Diem.
Promo shot from the new Netflix live action movie “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”
Wanda found her man.
https://youtu.be/npyOOsxoA8I?si=x0ZjQswyyEMvj5er
I wonder if she smells fishy? 🤔
Only above the waterline.
Is it me or are the mermaids getting uglier these days?
It IDENTIFIES as a mermaid.
Damnit Jim, that’s not what we meant when we said there are plenty of fish in the sea after your wife left you.